Qatar and Ukraine discussed cooperation on the return of Ukrainian citizens from russia

At the meeting with the Qatari Minister, he discussed the return of Ukrainian citizens from russia.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with the State Minister for International Cooperation of Qatar, Lolwa Al-Khater.

The discussions focused on the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula. However, the meeting also addressed the possibility of returning not only Ukrainian children, but also other categories of citizens who are on the territory of the russian Federation.

The parties also discussed the possibility of involving Qatar in this process, which opens up new opportunities for humanitarian cooperation.

I am grateful to Qatar for its assistance in returning Ukrainians home, as well as for its willingness to become an effective partner in this area ," said Dmytro Lubinets.

In addition, the meeting discussed the implementation of other humanitarian tracks, the details of which will be announced later.

Each trip is aimed at ensuring that we have concrete results in the future. Supporting our partners means helping to protect human and child rights - said Dmytro Lubinets.

