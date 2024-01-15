Putin's eldest daughter receives millions from a clinic that treats Wagnerians and elite escorts

The eldest daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maria Vorontsova, profits from the activities of the Sogaz clinic in St. Petersburg, which, in particular, treats mercenaries of the private military company Wagner and elite escorts. This is stated in the investigation of the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation, reports UNN.

According to an investigation by the Russian FBC, Putin's daughter Maria Vorontsova received about 1 billion rubles in dividends and salaries over three years from the SOGAZ clinic, which treats Wagner mercenaries and elite escorts.

It is noted that the clinic has now come under the control of Nomeko, where Vorontsova is a co-owner of the company. In 2020, Vorontsova received 232 million rubles in dividends from Nomeko.

At the same time, the company's profit amounted to 840 million rubles, of which 600 million rubles was net profit. Vorontsova received about 700 thousand rubles in salary. Also in 2021, Nomeko's profit amounted to RUB 1 billion, of which RUB 840 million was net profit.

"At the same time, the only source of Nomeko's income is the Sogaz company, a part of Gazprom, owned, among others, by Putin's friend Yuri Kovalchuk and the Russian president's nephew Mikhail Shelomov," the investigation says.

The investigation also indicates that Vorontsova's new husband, Yevgeny Nagorny, bought a 230-meter penthouse in the elite Barkley Galleria residential complex in the center of Moscow in 2020.

