What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Putin's eldest daughter receives millions from a clinic that treats Wagnerians and elite escorts

Putin's eldest daughter receives millions from a clinic that treats Wagnerians and elite escorts

Kyiv  •  UNN

Maria Vorontsova, Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, has reportedly profited from the Sogaz clinic, earning about 1 billion rubles in three years. The clinic, controlled by Nomeko, a company co-owned by Vorontsova, treats Wagner mercenaries and elite escorts.

The eldest daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maria Vorontsova, profits from the activities of the Sogaz clinic in St. Petersburg, which, in particular, treats mercenaries of the private military company Wagner and elite escorts. This is stated in the investigation of the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation, reports UNN.

Details

According to an investigation by the Russian FBC, Putin's daughter Maria Vorontsova received about 1 billion rubles in dividends and salaries over three years from the SOGAZ clinic, which treats Wagner mercenaries and elite escorts.

It is noted that the clinic has now come under the control of Nomeko, where Vorontsova is a co-owner of the company. In 2020, Vorontsova received 232 million rubles in dividends from Nomeko.

At the same time, the company's profit amounted to 840 million rubles, of which 600 million rubles was net profit. Vorontsova received about 700 thousand rubles in salary. Also in 2021, Nomeko's profit amounted to RUB 1 billion, of which RUB 840 million was net profit.

"At the same time, the only source of Nomeko's income is the Sogaz company, a part of Gazprom, owned, among others, by Putin's friend Yuri Kovalchuk and the Russian president's nephew Mikhail Shelomov," the investigation says.

The investigation also indicates that Vorontsova's new husband, Yevgeny Nagorny, bought a 230-meter penthouse in the elite Barkley Galleria residential complex in the center of Moscow in 2020.

Recall

Russia is seeking to develop closer ties with Africa through the IT sector. Officials from about 30 African countries have been invited to Moscow to meet with Russian IT specialists and investors. The project is supported by the Inopraktika Center, whose CEO is the youngest daughter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Yekaterina Tikhonova.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

