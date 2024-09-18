Putin approves draft agreement on strategic partnership with Iran - rosmedia
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian President approved the Foreign Ministry's proposal to sign an agreement on strategic cooperation with Iran. Putin authorized minor changes to the draft and considers it appropriate to sign it at the highest level.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry to sign an agreement on strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reported.
Details
Putin allowed the Russian Foreign Ministry to make changes to the draft that were not fundamental during the negotiations.
I consider it expedient to sign the agreement provided for in this order at the highest level
Recall
The day before, on September 17, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Iran on an unannounced visit. He had already met with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian.