Provoking an environmental disaster: Russians deploy equipment in nature reserves in the occupied territories

Russian occupants are deploying military equipment in nature reserves, including in Askania-Nova and on the Karadai Peninsula in the Kherson region. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy is deploying equipment in nature reserves, in particular, in Askania-Nova. The enemy has also set up an artillery range on the territory of the reserve on the Karadai Peninsula (Kherson region), which has been operating since 2020," the statement said.

The CNS emphasizes that all environmental damage is recorded and no one will escape responsibility.

Recall

Estimates of environmental damage from the Russian war exceeded 56 billion euros.