Property of former MP Makienko seized

The property belonging to former MP Volodymyr Makeenko and the persons and companies under his control have been seized as part of an investigation into tax evasion. This was reported to UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about Volodymyr Makeenko.

Maksymets said that as part of the investigation, property belonging to the former MP and to individuals and companies controlled by him was seized:

cash in the amount of EUR 31.8 million in a bank in Luxembourg;

real estate in Ukraine - 4 apartments, 13 land plots, 43 parking spaces, 2 houses, 5 non-residential premises with a total value of over USD 10 million.

Addendum

Former MP Volodymyr Makeenko was served a notice of suspicion of tax evasion of UAH 71.4 million.