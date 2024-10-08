ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Proceedings opened against woman for attempt to hang Russian tricolor in Odesa

Proceedings opened against woman for attempt to hang Russian tricolor in Odesa

Police opened criminal proceedings against a 43-year-old woman who tried to hang a Russian flag on European Square in Odesa. She faces up to three years in prison for justifying Russian aggression.

Police have opened criminal proceedings against a woman who tried to hang a Russian tricolor on European Square in Odesa, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The citizen's actions are qualified as justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants. She faces up to three years in prison

- the police said.

It is noted that the 43-year-old resident of Odesa has already come to the attention of law enforcement for theft, disorderly conduct and drinking alcohol in a public place.

Currently, investigators from the territorial police unit and officers of the SBU Office in Odesa region are working with the woman. It is stated that the enemy tricolor was seized and attached to the case file as material evidence.

"Within the framework of the proceedings initiated on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the necessary examinations will be conducted and the issue of serving her with a notice of suspicion of acquittal, recognition of her guilt, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, as well as the choice of a preventive measure will be decided," the police said.

The offender faces three years in prison. 

Case in point

The incident occurred yesterday, October 7, around 11 p.m. Eyewitnesses reported to the police that the unknown woman was trying to hang a Russian flag on a pedestal and was expressing support for the enemy country. The police identified the offender.

Woman tries to hang Russian tricolor in Odesa: police investigate the case08.10.24, 09:11 • 13110 views

