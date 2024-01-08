Prime Minister discusses with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine efforts to strengthen the skies with modern American air defense systems

On January 8, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed joint efforts to strengthen the skies with modern American air defense systems, UNN reports citing the Prime Minister's Telegram channel.

We work systematically with partners to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. We held a productive meeting with the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Ms. Bridget Brink. In late December, Russia resumed massive missile attacks on Ukraine. We are making joint efforts to strengthen Ukrainian skies with modern American air defense systems - wrote Shmyhal.

Details

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the administration of President Joseph Biden and the U.S. Congress for their systematic work to ensure that the aid package for Ukraine was adopted as soon as possible.

Shmyhal and Brink discussed joint work within the framework of the multilateral coordination platform, which is designed to provide systemic financing for Ukraine.

"Despite the war, we are implementing all the necessary reforms to strengthen the strength and capacity of our state," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal thanked the United States for its systematic military, financial and humanitarian support.

