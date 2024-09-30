ukenru
President of Latvia breaks his arm during a bike ride

President of Latvia breaks his arm during a bike ride

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14210 views

Edgars Rinkēvičs suffered a serious injury to his arm after falling off his bicycle. The President has been put in a cast, but this will not affect his work schedule.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs seriously injured his arm while riding a bicycle. After receiving medical care, doctors put a cast on his right hand, Delfi reports, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 28, when Rinkēvičs was cycling along the Olaina-Dalbe-Olaina route. The next day, he went to the Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with fractures and put him in a plaster cast.

The Latvian president announced the unfortunate fall from his bicycle on his Facebook page.

"The cycling season is over. Many thanks to Dr. Krīšs Rosenbergs and the staff of the Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital for helping a not-so-smart patient. Latvian doctors are the best in the world," Rinkēvičs wrote on social media.

Martins Dregeris, Latvia's presidential adviser on public relations, told LETA that Rinkēvičs broke his wrist on his right hand and a finger on his left hand when he fell from his bicycle.

According to Dregeris, the injury will not affect the work of the Latvian president. Rinkēvičs can write and sign documents. He has no plans to change his agenda for next week.

Recall

Last year, German Chancellor Scholz posted a photo on the social network X (formerly Twitter) after he was injured during sports: he had an eye patch and a scratched face.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

