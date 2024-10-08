ukenru
Popular messenger Discord blocked in Russia

Popular messenger Discord blocked in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14690 views

Roskomnadzor has blocked Discord for violating Russian law. The messenger is not available in desktop and mobile versions and was fined 3.5 million rubles.

Roskomnadzor has blocked the Discord messenger in Russia for violating Russian law. This is reported by The Moscow Times, according to UNN.

Details

Discord messenger blocked due to violation of Russian law

- the newspaper writes, citing Roskomnadzor.

It is noted that yesterday, Russian users complained en masse about Discord failures. The messenger did not work in desktop and mobile versions.

The messenger has been experiencing problems since at least September. In the early fall, Roskomnadzor began adding Discord pages to the register of prohibited information. Since September 20, Roskomnadzor has issued five decisions against the messenger, which became the basis for blocking it and fined it 3.5 million rubles

 ,” the publication adds.

Recall

The analog of Wikipedia announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been closed because of lack of money. The materials created as part of the online project of the Great Russian Encyclopedia will be transferred to the team of another online encyclopedia, Ruvika.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

