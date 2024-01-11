Politico: EU may send military mission to Red Sea

The European Union plans to send at least three warships to the Red Sea to counter attacks by Yemeni Houthis. Politico writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the European Union proposes to create a "new EU operation" that "will operate in the wider region, from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf" and may begin as early as the end of February.

According to the European External Action Service's proposal, the exact size and composition of the operation will be subject to further operational planning," but it will involve at least three anti-aircraft destroyers or frigates with multi-mission capabilities for at least one year.

Oil rises amid tensions in the Red Sea after Houthi attacks

Addendum

The new mission will be based on a joint surveillance operation led by France called Agenor, which covers the entire Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and part of the Arabian Sea. It involves nine European countries - in addition to France, these are Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Portugal.

Recall

The United States has announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative to secure shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

"The Prosperity Guardian brings together several countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.