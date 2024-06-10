ukenru
Polish president signs amendment to the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27252 views

Poland extends the period of legal stay and assistance to Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025 in connection with the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an amendment to the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict on the territory of this country. It provides for the extension of the legality of the stay of Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025.

This is reported by the publication PAP, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an amendment to the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict on the territory of the country.

The amendment to the law extends until September 30, 2025 the term of temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine, which, according to the current legislation, ends on June 30, 2024. The extension of temporary protection until September 30, 2025 is also associated with continued access to health services, family and social benefits, benefits paid by the social insurance institution, as well as the possibility of staying in collective accommodation facilities

- the publication notes. 
Image

It is also noted that the amendment provides for making the appointment and payment of parental benefits and "good start" benefits dependent on whether the child, respectively, fulfills the duty of annual preschool training, the duty of school education or the duty of studying in a kindergarten or school belonging to the Polish education system.

recall

The Polish Senate at its meeting adopted a bill on extending the stay and assistance to Ukrainianswho arrived in Poland after a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

