Polish minister recommends Polish president to check social media security after strange post on X

The Minister of Digital Technology of Poland suggested that President Andrzej Duda check the security of access to his social accounts after a strange message appeared on Andrzej Duda's page X, which was almost immediately deleted. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

A member of the Polish government headed by Duda's political rival Donald Tusk, Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski suggested that the president should be more cautious and said he could offer security assistance.

As an unusual entry appeared on President Andrzej Duda's account on the X website, which quickly disappeared, I asked the president to check the security of access to his social accounts - Krzysztof Gawkowski wrote.

The post, published on Thursday on Duda's private account, read: "Tell him to ask his wife what 'having balls' means. She knows!"

The tweet was quickly deleted, but Internet users took screenshots and shared them, prompting not only laughter but also criticism that the head of state was not careful enough in his online behavior.

Duda's office did not explain what the message was about, nor did it explain how it was published.

