Police: "White Angels" came under targeted attack of Russians during evacuation of wounded from Krasnohorivka

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78072 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149529 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153645 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250019 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174063 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165329 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225733 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33431 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42879 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37059 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61441 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55420 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225733 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237570 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224393 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55420 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61441 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112845 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113749 views
Police: "White Angels" came under targeted attack of Russians during evacuation of wounded from Krasnohorivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46670 views

The "White Angels" came under a targeted attack by Russians while evacuating the wounded from Krasnohorivka.

During the evacuation of the wounded from Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, the "White Angels" came under a targeted attack by Russians, the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Enemy shells landed 100 meters away from the car, where law enforcement officers were helping local residents get in. The policemen were not confused and quickly took the people out of the line of fire," the police said.

The White Angel police crew continues to evacuate civilians from burning Krasnohorivka, risking their lives. Every day more and more people are asking for rescue, the police say. 

"However, there are citizens who evacuate only after being injured. For example, the White Angels have repeatedly offered evacuation to a 60-year-old woman, but she was refused. During another enemy attack, the citizen miraculously survived - the shells hit her house, destroying it to the ground. The resident suffered shrapnel wounds," the police said.

"You were born in a shirt," law enforcement officers said while helping the victim.

Another survivor is a 68-year-old man. The pensioner was going to the store when the Russians opened fire on a residential area. Shrapnel pierced the man's arm. The police took the victim to the hospital.

More than 600 people who refused to evacuate remain in Chasovyi Yar08.05.24, 15:16 • 17317 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

