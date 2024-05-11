Police: "White Angels" came under targeted attack of Russians during evacuation of wounded from Krasnohorivka

During the evacuation of the wounded from Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, the "White Angels" came under a targeted attack by Russians, the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Enemy shells landed 100 meters away from the car, where law enforcement officers were helping local residents get in. The policemen were not confused and quickly took the people out of the line of fire," the police said.

The White Angel police crew continues to evacuate civilians from burning Krasnohorivka, risking their lives. Every day more and more people are asking for rescue, the police say.

"However, there are citizens who evacuate only after being injured. For example, the White Angels have repeatedly offered evacuation to a 60-year-old woman, but she was refused. During another enemy attack, the citizen miraculously survived - the shells hit her house, destroying it to the ground. The resident suffered shrapnel wounds," the police said.

"You were born in a shirt," law enforcement officers said while helping the victim.

Another survivor is a 68-year-old man. The pensioner was going to the store when the Russians opened fire on a residential area. Shrapnel pierced the man's arm. The police took the victim to the hospital.

