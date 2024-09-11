Poland extends the buffer zone on the border with Belarus for another three months

Poland has extended the temporary buffer zone on the border with Belarus for another 90 days. The relevant decision was signed on September 11 by Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Tomasz Semoniak, the Polish ministry said, according to UNN.

Details

"The zone has brought concrete, good results. First of all, it is aimed at smugglers who pick up people who are sent across the border," Semonyak said about the decision.

Addendum

Poland introduced a buffer zone on the border with Belarus on June 13, 2024.