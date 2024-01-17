Poland considers increasing ammunition production to help Ukraine - Reuters

Poland's new government is studying how it can produce more ammunition and military equipment while working on a new aid package for Ukraine. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this on Wednesday in Davos, UNN reports citing Reuters.

The media outlet notes that Sikorski signaled his intention to strengthen ties by visiting Ukraine last month, shortly after he was appointed to a new Western-oriented government and the new government announced a new aid package for Kiev.

"We are looking at all issues related to Ukraine with fresh eyes," Sikorski told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

We are exploring what options we have to produce more ammunition and equipment and what we still have in our stores.

Although Warsaw provided Kiev with military and financial aid after the Russian invasion, the previous government of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party said last year that it was only carrying out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The media outlet said Sikorski's remarks showed that Warsaw is looking for ways to produce more ammunition and military equipment to be able to send more military aid to Kiev.

"We think and communicate to our allies that the cost of containing Putin after he has conquered Ukraine will be far greater than the cost of supplying Ukraine to effectively defend against his act of aggression," he said.