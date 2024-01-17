ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Poland considers increasing ammunition production to help Ukraine - Reuters

Poland considers increasing ammunition production to help Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31084 views

Poland's new government is looking for ways to produce more ammunition and military equipment to increase aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in Davos. The move shows Warsaw's intention to strengthen ties with Ukraine and to counter potential Russian aggression.

Poland's new government is studying how it can produce more ammunition and military equipment while working on a new aid package for Ukraine. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this on Wednesday in Davos, UNN reports citing Reuters.

The media outlet notes that Sikorski signaled his intention to strengthen ties by visiting Ukraine last month, shortly after he was appointed to a new Western-oriented government and the new government announced a new aid package for Kiev.

"We are looking at all issues related to Ukraine with fresh eyes," Sikorski told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

We are exploring what options we have to produce more ammunition and equipment and what we still have in our stores.

Although Warsaw provided Kiev with military and financial aid after the Russian invasion, the previous government of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party said last year that it was only carrying out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The media outlet said Sikorski's remarks showed that Warsaw is looking for ways to produce more ammunition and military equipment to be able to send more military aid to Kiev.

"We think and communicate to our allies that the cost of containing Putin after he has conquered Ukraine will be far greater than the cost of supplying Ukraine to effectively defend against his act of aggression," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

