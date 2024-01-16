Podolyak about the choice the global West faces: to give Ukraine the necessary assistance or to lose irrevocably to dictatorial Russia

Now the global West is facing a choice: to give Ukraine the necessary assistance or to lose irrevocably to dictatorial Russia. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, wrote about this in Telegram and emphasized that Russia's victory would change the fate of not only Ukraine, UNN reports.

"About the obvious. But still not for everyone... So, Russia's economy is almost 14 times larger than Ukraine's. At the same time, the total resources of the anti-war (democratic, pro-Ukrainian) coalition are much higher than the Russian ones, so the question of Russia's loss should not have been raised at all," Podolyak said.

According to him, "at the same time, we are entering the third year of a full-scale war, when Russia, thanks to third countries and proxy companies, has learned to circumvent sanctions, increased its defense budget and, together with Iran and North Korea, is actively developing a full-fledged "terrorist defense industry.