Pennsylvania plant increases production of shells for Ukraine by 50%

A plant in Pennsylvania has increased the production of ammunition for Ukraine. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania, which provides Ukraine with artillery shells to fight the terrorist state, has significantly expanded its production capacity. In response to the growing demand for ammunition, the plant increased production by 50%, raising its monthly output from 24,000 to 36,000 shells.

The $400 million modernization project includes the creation of three new production lines to further expand the production of critical munitions. The improvements include new technologies that increase the efficiency and accuracy of projectile production.

The plant produces 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) steel shells for 155 mm howitzers, which are then shipped to Iowa to be filled with explosives and fitted with fuses. From there, some of this ammunition is shipped to Ukraine, where it is critical to the country's defense on the front lines.

The modernization of the plant is part of one of the largest projects in the plant's history, which includes about 20 production improvement projects.

Missiles for air defense, ammunition for HIMARS and Javelin: Pentagon told what is included in new aid package for Ukraine