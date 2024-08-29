Pennsylvania plant increases production of shells for Ukraine by 50%

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211812 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160439 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157036 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144744 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112592 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193436 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105189 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 95206 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 70110 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104394 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101189 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 56217 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219961 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207766 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 33019 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 47433 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153292 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152367 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156341 views
Pennsylvania plant increases production of shells for Ukraine by 50%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44225 views

The Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania has increased its production of artillery shells for Ukraine from 24,000 to 36,000 per month. The $400 million modernization includes three new production lines.

A plant in Pennsylvania has increased the production of ammunition for Ukraine. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania, which provides Ukraine with artillery shells to fight the terrorist state, has significantly expanded its production capacity. In response to the growing demand for ammunition, the plant increased production by 50%, raising its monthly output from 24,000 to 36,000 shells.

The $400 million modernization project includes the creation of three new production lines to further expand the production of critical munitions. The improvements include new technologies that increase the efficiency and accuracy of projectile production.

The plant produces 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) steel shells for 155 mm howitzers, which are then shipped to Iowa to be filled with explosives and fitted with fuses. From there, some of this ammunition is shipped to Ukraine, where it is critical to the country's defense on the front lines.

The modernization of the plant is part of one of the largest projects in the plant's history, which includes about 20 production improvement projects.

Missiles for air defense, ammunition for HIMARS and Javelin: Pentagon told what is included in new aid package for Ukraine24.08.24, 11:09 • 34424 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyNews of the World

Contact us about advertising