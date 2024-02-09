Over a million doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine delivered to Ukraine

More than a million doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine have been delivered to Ukraine for routine vaccinations in 2024. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports .

The Bulgarian-made diphtheria and tetanus vaccine (ADP-M) with a reduced antigen content was purchased by the state enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine at the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. 1,039,500 doses have already been delivered to the country, and the next delivery will be 18,300 doses. 75% of the received quantity will be distributed to healthcare facilities in the regions, while 25% of the delivered vaccine will be stored at the national level as a reserve stock and can be distributed to the regions as needed, - the statement said.

The vaccine is intended for free vaccinations according to the diphtheria and tetanus preventive vaccination schedule (DPT-M), the preparation contains purified tetanus and diphtheria anatoxins. Diphtheria and tetanus vaccination with DPT-M (with a reduced content of diphtheria and tetanus antigens) is administered at the age of 16 and during adult revaccination.

Diphtheria and tetanus can have serious health consequences, especially in times of war, when access to medical care may be difficult or temporarily limited. In addition, adults need to be revaccinated against diphtheria every 10 years starting at the age of 16.

The Ministry of Health reminded that free vaccinations against 10 infectious diseases are included in the preventive vaccination schedule. In particular, a child should be vaccinated against diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and hib infection.

If the vaccination schedule is off (you missed a vaccination), this does not mean that you need to start the immunization course from the beginning. However, it is extremely important to catch up on missed vaccinations as soon as possible, regardless of how much time has passed.

