One person killed and three wounded in hostile shelling in Vovchansk

As a result of shelling of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region by the Russian military on Sunday, May 19, a civilian was killed and wounded. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

On May 19, at about 3:30 a.m., a 63-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Vovchansk. Also today, three more men were injured in Vovchansk due to Russian shelling. Residential buildings, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed in the city and in the community's settlements the statement said.

Pre-trial investigations under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine have been initiated.

