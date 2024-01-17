On the back of Zelensky's speech in Davos: russian hackers attacked the Swiss government

Against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, russian hackers attacked several Swiss government websites. This was reported by the press service of the Swiss government, UNN reports.

According to the agency, the DDoS attack temporarily interrupted access to a number of websites, including those of the Federal Administration. The Swiss government portal www.admin.ch continues to operate.

The NoName hacker group, which previously attacked the Federal Administration in June 2023, again claimed responsibility for the attack. The pro-russian group claims that the DDoS attack was caused by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's participation in the WEF annual meeting in Davos - the Swiss government summarized.

It is noted that the cyberattack was promptly detected, and the Federal Administration's specialists took the necessary measures to restore access to the websites as soon as possible.

The agency added that such hacker attacks were expected on the eve of the visit of leaders of a number of countries to the WEF in Davos.

Since an attack was expected on the eve of the visit, on January 10, the NCSC (National Center for Cybersecurity - ed.) warned critical infrastructure operators about such attacks and urged them to take the necessary precautions. Therefore, the Federal Administration took appropriate security measures.

