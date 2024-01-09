Olena Zelenska's Foundation: partners from 25 countries of the world have been involved in helping Ukrainians

During the year, the Olena Zelenska Foundation united partners from 25 countries to support Ukrainians and continued to implement projects in 19 regions of Ukraine. The President's press service told about the team's achievements in 2023, UNN reports.

We are grateful to all our partners for each of these points and each of its components. Because behind the numbers are human lives that change for the better with each donation. Hopes that will be realized thanks to your concern. These and other projects are going with us into the new year. To help, support, and defend not only Ukraine, but also the humane world we want to live in. - Olena Zelenska summarized.

Details

It is noted that the total amount of financial support from international partners reached about UAH 500 million. However, the Foundation received most of the assistance from its partners directly in the form of goods: laptops, tablets, generators, heating systems, water purification, etc.

Also in 2023, Olena Zelenska's foundation was audited by the international grant platform CAF America and received the status of a transparent and reliable organization with which donors and philanthropists from the United States can cooperate.

The Foundation's main areas of activity are humanitarian aid, education, and healthcare.

Optional

In addition to its main activities, on Christmas Eve, the Olena Zelenska Foundation congratulated foster and large foster families in Ukraine. On December 23, 3100 foster families raising children deprived of parental care received gifts at the same time.

Partners from Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, and Turkey helped implement this project.