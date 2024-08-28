Odesa region will not be overcome by darkness: the region received 206 energy storage systems

Thanks to the support of charitable organizations and international partners, Odesa Oblast received 206 energy storage systems. These batteries and controllers will ensure the reliable operation of hospitals, ASCs, boarding schools, and rehabilitation centers for children. This was reported by the head of the regional state administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the RMA clarified that, in particular, the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital will be able to save lives without interruption. The ASC in Avangard will continue to provide all services. Children in the Ananievo orphanage and rehabilitation centers will remain warm and safe, and rescuers will be able to respond quickly to emergencies. "These systems are our protection, hope and confidence in the future. We discussed further cooperation with the benefactors, including the transfer of another batch of energy storage systems and solar panels. Thank you for your help," wrote Kiper.