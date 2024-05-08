Occupiers invented a way to legalize the theft of Avdiivka Coke Plant - The Resistance Center

The Russian invaders have come up with a way to legitimize the theft of the Avdiivka coke plant. They have found an "investor" who is supposed to become the allegedly legal owner of the enterprise. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

The collaborators came up with a way to legalize the theft of the Avdiivka coke plant. They found an "investor" who was supposed to become the legal owner of one of the largest coke plants in Europe. Information about who exactly became the owner of the enterprise is not yet available, - the statement said.

Details

The resistance pointed out that any "agreements" of the administrations of the pseudo-republics have no legal force. The enemy is well aware of this, but works on the principle that after me, even if it is scorched earth.

It is noted that the process of looting Avdiivka Coke began as soon as the occupiers seized the plant. The Russians began to actively export the surviving equipment under the guise of scrap from the remains of the coke plant they destroyed. The goods are being transported to the port of Mariupol.

Recall

Collaborators illegally seize and sell to Russian "investors" Ukrainian land on the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas.