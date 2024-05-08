Occupiers invented a way to legalize the theft of Avdiivka Coke Plant - The Resistance Center

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77109 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106309 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153341 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249833 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173984 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165249 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225624 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32399 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41747 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35976 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60320 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54340 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224348 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77109 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60320 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112817 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113721 views
Occupiers invented a way to legalize the theft of Avdiivka Coke Plant - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17183 views

The Russian occupiers came up with a scheme to transfer ownership of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, one of the largest coke plants in Europe, to a Russian "investor" in order to legalize the theft.

The Russian invaders have come up with a way to legitimize the theft of the Avdiivka coke plant. They have found an "investor" who is supposed to become the allegedly legal owner of the enterprise. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

The collaborators came up with a way to legalize the theft of the Avdiivka coke plant. They found an "investor" who was supposed to become the legal owner of one of the largest coke plants in Europe. Information about who exactly became the owner of the enterprise is not yet available,

- the statement said.

Details

The resistance pointed out that any "agreements" of the administrations of the pseudo-republics have no legal force. The enemy is well aware of this, but works on the principle that after me, even if it is scorched earth.

It is noted that the process of looting Avdiivka Coke began as soon as the occupiers seized the plant. The Russians began to actively export the surviving equipment under the guise of scrap from the remains of the coke plant they destroyed. The goods are being transported to the port of Mariupol.

Recall

Collaborators illegally seize and sell to Russian "investors" Ukrainian land on the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
europeEurope
mariupolMariupol

