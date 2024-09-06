ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118356 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120941 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197267 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152923 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152576 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197829 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186601 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Occupiers are looking for barges to replace railroad ferries - Resistance

Occupiers are looking for barges to replace railroad ferries - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25099 views

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on logistics in Crimea, Russia is looking for alternative ways to supply fuel. The occupiers are trying to increase rail transportation through mainland Ukraine and are building new tracks.

The successful destruction of logistics routes on the Crimean peninsula makes it difficult for the occupation forces to keep there. The Russian army is looking for barges that could be adapted to ferry railroad trains with fuel, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, the destruction of the Conro Trader ferry by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on August 22 in the port of Kavkaz was a significant blow to Russian logistics. The capacity of rail ferries was reduced by three times from the baseline, and in fact stopped, as there are no rail ferries that the Russians could quickly use in this direction.

Earlier damage to the railroad part of the Crimean bridge made it impossible for echelons with fuel to pass through it. The Kerch ferry crossing was the only alternative for supplying the occupiers in Crimea.

"At present, the occupiers have reached the point where they are looking for barges that they can adapt to ferry railroad trains with fuel. Although the Russians still do not know how to remove the remains of the flooded ferry to free up the approach to the shore where it could accept railroad tanks," the Center noted.

In this regard, according to the Resistance, the enemy is intensifying fuel supplies through the TOT of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions via the variegated railway route   AVILO-USPENKA-AMVROSIYIVKA-VOLNRMAKHA-TOKMAK-MELITOPOL-DZHANKOI. In this way, the enemy is trying to double the transportation of diesel fuel and gasoline by rail along the so-called "northern bypass of the Crimean peninsula" - up to 160 cars per day. 

"In addition, the occupiers are hastily building a railroad on the route TAGANROG-ILRMAISK and MARIUPOL-VOLNRMAKHA. The underground actively monitors the progress of this construction and provides information to the Defense Forces about vulnerable areas along the route, such as bridges and overpasses. Also, the Ukrainian underground has repeatedly destroyed relay cabinets and caused damage to turnouts," the statement said.

After successful attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers intensified anti-sabotage measures in Crimea - National Resistance Center26.08.24, 17:04 • 48321 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

