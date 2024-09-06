Occupiers are looking for barges to replace railroad ferries - Resistance

The successful destruction of logistics routes on the Crimean peninsula makes it difficult for the occupation forces to keep there. The Russian army is looking for barges that could be adapted to ferry railroad trains with fuel, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, the destruction of the Conro Trader ferry by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on August 22 in the port of Kavkaz was a significant blow to Russian logistics. The capacity of rail ferries was reduced by three times from the baseline, and in fact stopped, as there are no rail ferries that the Russians could quickly use in this direction.

Earlier damage to the railroad part of the Crimean bridge made it impossible for echelons with fuel to pass through it. The Kerch ferry crossing was the only alternative for supplying the occupiers in Crimea.

"At present, the occupiers have reached the point where they are looking for barges that they can adapt to ferry railroad trains with fuel. Although the Russians still do not know how to remove the remains of the flooded ferry to free up the approach to the shore where it could accept railroad tanks," the Center noted.

In this regard, according to the Resistance, the enemy is intensifying fuel supplies through the TOT of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions via the variegated railway route AVILO-USPENKA-AMVROSIYIVKA-VOLNRMAKHA-TOKMAK-MELITOPOL-DZHANKOI. In this way, the enemy is trying to double the transportation of diesel fuel and gasoline by rail along the so-called "northern bypass of the Crimean peninsula" - up to 160 cars per day.

"In addition, the occupiers are hastily building a railroad on the route TAGANROG-ILRMAISK and MARIUPOL-VOLNRMAKHA. The underground actively monitors the progress of this construction and provides information to the Defense Forces about vulnerable areas along the route, such as bridges and overpasses. Also, the Ukrainian underground has repeatedly destroyed relay cabinets and caused damage to turnouts," the statement said.

