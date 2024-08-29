Occupied Yevpatoriya is partially left without electricity due to an accident

A number of streets in occupied Yevpatoriya were left without electricity due to an accident. 5474 people were left without electricity. This is reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, citing Krymenergo, Gorky, Demyshev, Kirov, Mayakovsky, Moskovska, Nekrasova, Pushkin, Sovetska, and Peremohy avenues were partially cut off.

Deputy Minister of Fuel and Energy of Crimea Vladimir Voronkin said that 5,474 people were left without electricity, and called the cause of the outage “a technological violation in the Krymenergo network.

Recall

Last week, Yalta also reported partially de-energized due to an accident.