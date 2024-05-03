Occupants strike at Kharkiv region - RMA

Kharkiv district is under attack by Russian troops, UNN reports, citing RMA head Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!", - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

The Air Force reported a missile threat to the Kharkiv region and the launch of guided bombs by tactical aircraft.

In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, including with KABs, leaving one dead and several wounded