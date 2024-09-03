ukenru
Actual
Occupants shelled Sumy region: 81 attacks, 3 wounded civilians

Occupants shelled Sumy region: 81 attacks, 3 wounded civilians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32693 views

Hostile forces fired 81 times at the border areas of Sumy region. Three civilians in different communities were wounded as a result of attacks using various types of weapons.

During the day, the occupiers fired 81 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, as a result of which 3 civilians were injured in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Miropilska, Velykopysarivska, Kyrykivska, Bilopilska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska,  Esmanska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Burynska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

Myropilska: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions).

Yunakivska: the invaders carried out a rocket attack (3 explosions).

Burynska: the enemy used a mortar launcher (5 explosions).

Kyrykivska: aggressor launched a rocket attack (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska: terrorists fired from artillery (12 explosions),

dropped explosive devices from a UAV (8 explosions), conducted mortar attacks (10 explosions), and attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions) and a kamikaze drone (2 explosions).

Esmanska: hostile forces conducted mortar attacks (30 explosions), artillery (5 explosions), attacked with an FPV drone (9 explosions), and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions).

Khotynsk: the army of the terrorist country carried out a KAB air strike (1 explosion), an FPV drone strike (5 explosions).

Bilopilska: the enemy launched CAB bombs (8 explosions), as a result a civilian local resident was wounded, the occupants also shelled the community with MLRS (35 explosions), one civilian was wounded.

Velykopysarivska: occupants dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion), hit with an FPV drone (3 explosions), conducted artillery shelling (11  explosions) and mortar shelling (25 explosions).

Hlukhivska: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion), a kamikaze drone (1 explosion), and launched CAB bombs (5 explosions).

Shalyhinska: terrorists conducted mortar attacks (6 explosions), attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Seredina-Budska: the enemy attacked with an FPV kamikaze drone (5 explosions) and FPV drones (8 explosions), a civilian local resident was wounded by a hit, and the enemy also used mortars (6 explosions).

Air Force: Launches of guided aerial bombs in Sumy region recorded03.09.24, 04:35 • 32369 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

