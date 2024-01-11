Occupants shelled Ivanovka: one killed

Today, the Russian military shelled Ivanivka, Kherson region. One person was killed as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Russians killed a resident of Ivanivka. One of the residential buildings was destroyed as a result of hostile shelling in the village. Rescuers recovered the body of a dead man from the rubble of a house - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the victim of the enemy shelling is currently being identified.

Addendum

In Kherson region, 3 people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling.Over the past day, the enemy fired 108 times in the region.

A man exploded on a russian mine in a field in Kherson region