Occupants settle refugees from Kursk region in Mariupol residents' houses - city council

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109219 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113195 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183508 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146081 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148135 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140880 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112236 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104894 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 51639 views

February 28, 08:14 PM • 51639 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 40488 views

February 28, 08:20 PM • 40488 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 69020 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 41582 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 41582 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 37381 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183520 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183520 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190426 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180100 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 195895 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195895 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 146242 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146242 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141319 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141319 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157943 views
Occupants settle refugees from Kursk region in Mariupol residents' houses - city council

Occupants settle refugees from Kursk region in Mariupol residents' houses - city council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14166 views

Refugees from the Kursk region of Russia have been brought to Mariupol and are being housed in houses taken from local residents. The occupiers are providing assistance to the Russians, ignoring the needs of thousands of Mariupol residents who have been left homeless.

Refugees from the Russian Kursk region were brought to the temporarily occupied Mariupol. They are being settled in houses that the Russian invaders took away from Mariupol residents who fled the city. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports 

The invaders decided to accommodate refugees from the town of Sudzha in the captured city. the Russians were placed in "nationalized" houses, i.e., in those that the invaders took away from the residents of Mariupol who had left the city

- the city council said. 

They also pointed out that activists and the United Russia party delivered humanitarian aid to refugees: clothes, bedding sets, shoes, and dishes.

The occupiers treat Mariupol residents differently, the city council emphasized.  "During the blockade, they destroyed the city and killed more than 22 thousand civilians, and now thousands of citizens are homeless, on the streets. The occupiers do not help them in any way. This is the real attitude of the invaders to the local population," the Mariupol City Council summarized in . 

Ukraine appeals to the UN to join humanitarian response in Kursk region16.09.24, 10:36 • 106007 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
mariupolMariupol

