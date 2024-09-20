Occupants settle refugees from Kursk region in Mariupol residents' houses - city council
Kyiv • UNN
Refugees from the Kursk region of Russia have been brought to Mariupol and are being housed in houses taken from local residents. The occupiers are providing assistance to the Russians, ignoring the needs of thousands of Mariupol residents who have been left homeless.
Refugees from the Russian Kursk region were brought to the temporarily occupied Mariupol. They are being settled in houses that the Russian invaders took away from Mariupol residents who fled the city. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports .
The invaders decided to accommodate refugees from the town of Sudzha in the captured city. the Russians were placed in "nationalized" houses, i.e., in those that the invaders took away from the residents of Mariupol who had left the city
They also pointed out that activists and the United Russia party delivered humanitarian aid to refugees: clothes, bedding sets, shoes, and dishes.
The occupiers treat Mariupol residents differently, the city council emphasized. "During the blockade, they destroyed the city and killed more than 22 thousand civilians, and now thousands of citizens are homeless, on the streets. The occupiers do not help them in any way. This is the real attitude of the invaders to the local population," the Mariupol City Council summarized in .
