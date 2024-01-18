Occupants advance near Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region: Defense forces repel 8 attacks in 24 hours

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 94794 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110953 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140736 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138060 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176471 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171702 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107029 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88561 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41125 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63190 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50536 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 94794 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235831 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261116 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50536 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140736 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106868 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106861 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122957 views
Actual
Occupants advance near Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region: Defense forces repel 8 attacks in 24 hours

Occupants advance near Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region: Defense forces repel 8 attacks in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26027 views

Russian troops are advancing in the Luhansk region, particularly near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, but Ukrainian forces have repelled eight attacks. Medical facilities in the region are overwhelmed with wounded Russian troops.

Russian troops in the Luhansk region are pressing near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, shelling and trying to advance there. The defense forces repelled 8 attacks by the occupiers. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohir, UNN reports.

The enemy is putting pressure near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, shelling and trying to advance there. Yesterday our defenders repelled eight such attempts. Nevske also came under Russian fire. They sent their aircraft to Bilohorivka and Serebryansky forest

- Lysogor said.

Addendum

The head of the JMA also reports that medical facilities in Luhansk region are overcrowded. Hundreds of wounded Russians are admitted to hospitals in the so-called "luhansk people's republic" almost every day.

"However, not everyone can get to the other ones located on the territory of the Russian Federation. Only those with serious injuries are taken there - those who will not return to the front. And also those who can negotiate," he adds.

According to him, all other occupants are returned to "meat" assaults after a short recovery. In the best case scenario, these people will visit the hospital again.

Regarding the situation in the occupied territories of the region, according to the head of the DMA, in  the temporarily occupied territories, as well as in the regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine, the positions of advisers to the director of educational work in schools and colleges are being introduced, who will be responsible for spreading propaganda among children and teenagers.

Also, the occupiers in the occupied territories are increasing budget expenditures for "education of patriotism" under the "education" program from 6.47 billion in 2023 to 39.7 billion rubles this year.

Recall

A "single signature day" was organized in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region in support of Putin's nomination as a candidate in the "presidential elections in Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising