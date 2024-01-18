Occupants advance near Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region: Defense forces repel 8 attacks in 24 hours

Russian troops in the Luhansk region are pressing near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, shelling and trying to advance there. The defense forces repelled 8 attacks by the occupiers. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohir, UNN reports.

The enemy is putting pressure near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, shelling and trying to advance there. Yesterday our defenders repelled eight such attempts. Nevske also came under Russian fire. They sent their aircraft to Bilohorivka and Serebryansky forest - Lysogor said.

Addendum

The head of the JMA also reports that medical facilities in Luhansk region are overcrowded. Hundreds of wounded Russians are admitted to hospitals in the so-called "luhansk people's republic" almost every day.

"However, not everyone can get to the other ones located on the territory of the Russian Federation. Only those with serious injuries are taken there - those who will not return to the front. And also those who can negotiate," he adds.

According to him, all other occupants are returned to "meat" assaults after a short recovery. In the best case scenario, these people will visit the hospital again.

Regarding the situation in the occupied territories of the region, according to the head of the DMA, in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as in the regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine, the positions of advisers to the director of educational work in schools and colleges are being introduced, who will be responsible for spreading propaganda among children and teenagers.

Also, the occupiers in the occupied territories are increasing budget expenditures for "education of patriotism" under the "education" program from 6.47 billion in 2023 to 39.7 billion rubles this year.

Recall

A "single signature day" was organized in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region in support of Putin's nomination as a candidate in the "presidential elections in Russia.