Now to travel abroad, MPs must receive theses of official statements agreed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - mass media

Starting January 1, an MP's application for a business trip abroad may not be considered unless the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides him or her with agreed theses of official statements and comments. This is stated in the order of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk of December 29, 2023, which was distributed by LIGA.net, UNN reports.

The application of a Member of Parliament for a business trip abroad may not be considered if, during the previous business trip abroad, the Member of Parliament did not receive official explanations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the foreign policy course of Ukraine or theses of official statements and comments of the Member of Parliament on the implementation of the state policy in the field of foreign relations on issues related to the subject of the business trip abroad, approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - the statement reads.

Details

The document also states that the MP's application must be approved by the chairman of the VR committee, the head of the parliamentary faction, the head of the relevant parliamentary group for interparliamentary relations or the head of the relevant permanent delegation of the VR and the first deputy chairman of the VR. After these approvals, the application is sent to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The MP's application may not be considered if he or she violated the period of stay abroad during the previous business trip, arbitrarily changed the country of residence, or stayed in a country to which he or she was not sent. Also, if he or she did not submit a report on the results of the previous business trip and did not receive official explanations and theses from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ukraine's foreign policy course.

