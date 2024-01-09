ukenru
Northern sector: No signs of enemy strike groups formation - Povkh

Northern sector: No signs of enemy strike groups formation - Povkh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34606 views

Russian troops shell Sumy and Chernihiv, but no enemy strike groups are formed; more than 1,000 anti-tank mines planted by sappers.

Russian troops are constantly shelling Sumy and Chernihiv regions, but there are no signs of enemy strike groups forming in the northern direction. Also, engineers operating in the northern operational zone have already placed more than a thousand anti-tank mines. This was reported by the spokesman for the joint press center of the Northern Defense Forces, Yuriy Povkh, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Povkh, the enemy continues shelling the border areas in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, using 120mm mortars and cannon artillery.

 Regarding the threat of an attack from the north, I would like to note that the war is ongoing and the development of events is dynamic. However, there are no signs of enemy strike groups forming in the northern direction. 

- Povkh emphasized.

He noted that intelligence regularly monitors the situation, and if enemy strike groups are preparing, a corresponding notification will be given. The spokesperson also said that in January, engineers operating in the northern operational zone had already placed more than a thousand anti-tank mines. Read also: Ukraine continues to build new fortifications on the border with Belarus

 In addition, Povkh said that earlier Russian subversive reconnaissance groups tried to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine in the northern direction 8-10 times a month. "Their tasks are quite different. These include trivial terrorization of the border population and, possibly, actions in the direction of critical infrastructure facilities located near the state border," the spokesman said.

He added that the commander of the operational command "North" Dmitry Krasilnikov set a reward for a dead or alive saboteur.

Recall

During a press conference , the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, statedthat Russia is capable of forming a sufficient contingent within a week or three to re-enter the territory of Chernihiv region. However, whether they will do so or not depends on the level of fortifications built by the Ukrainian side. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

