No changes in the calculation of subsidies are expected - the Ministry of Social Policy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 77462 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104768 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138954 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143743 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112100 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104765 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101028 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110754 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112888 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54425 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60967 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168998 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189780 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142312 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142319 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138403 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155252 views
Actual
No changes in the calculation of subsidies are expected - the Ministry of Social Policy

No changes in the calculation of subsidies are expected - the Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12266 views

The Ministry of Social Policy does not plan to change the calculation of subsidies. To receive a subsidy for the heating season, documents must be submitted by the end of November, and 1.5 million households are expected to receive them.

The Ministry of Social Policy has no plans to change the calculation of subsidies, and the application process will remain simplified from spring 2023. To receive a subsidy for the heating season, you must submit documents by the end of November.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a telethon, UNN reports .

No changes in the calculation of the subsidy are expected. The last major changes were made in the spring of 2023, when we significantly simplified the procedure for applying for a subsidy

- Marchak said.

She said that in order to receive a subsidy before the start of the  heating season, you need to submit documents no later than the end of November this year.

If you apply for the subsidy before the end of November, it will be granted in early October. If you submit the documents after December 1, the subsidy will be accrued from the month when the application is submitted

- added the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

According to her, any person who feels that the amount of utility bills is too high for them is eligible for a subsidy. Status, number of family members, or other characteristics are not important, only information about financial and property status is required.

If you have a debt and it is less than 2 months old, this is not a problem, but if it is longer than 3 months, you may be suspended from receiving subsidies until you pay off the debt or agree on its restructuring with the utility company

- Marchak said. 

The deputy minister of social policy says that the amount of the subsidy depends on household income, so it is calibrated each time it changes.

Since no changes in tariffs are expected, the amount of subsidies will not be revised accordingly, but when we talk about the winter period, the amount of payments is much higher than during the summer period

- She added.

Marchak emphasized that enough funds have been budgeted for this year and next to pay subsidies.

“This year, we expect that 1.5 million households will need subsidies for the winter heating season,” added the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

Recall 

On October 1, Ukraine will recalculate housing subsidies for the 2024-2025 heating season. However, not all citizens will be recalculated automatically. The Pension Fund told us who needs to apply for a subsidy in addition.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy

Contact us about advertising