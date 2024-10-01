No changes in the calculation of subsidies are expected - the Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy has no plans to change the calculation of subsidies, and the application process will remain simplified from spring 2023. To receive a subsidy for the heating season, you must submit documents by the end of November.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a telethon, UNN reports .

No changes in the calculation of the subsidy are expected. The last major changes were made in the spring of 2023, when we significantly simplified the procedure for applying for a subsidy - Marchak said.

She said that in order to receive a subsidy before the start of the heating season, you need to submit documents no later than the end of November this year.

If you apply for the subsidy before the end of November, it will be granted in early October. If you submit the documents after December 1, the subsidy will be accrued from the month when the application is submitted - added the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

According to her, any person who feels that the amount of utility bills is too high for them is eligible for a subsidy. Status, number of family members, or other characteristics are not important, only information about financial and property status is required.

If you have a debt and it is less than 2 months old, this is not a problem, but if it is longer than 3 months, you may be suspended from receiving subsidies until you pay off the debt or agree on its restructuring with the utility company - Marchak said.

The deputy minister of social policy says that the amount of the subsidy depends on household income, so it is calibrated each time it changes.

Since no changes in tariffs are expected, the amount of subsidies will not be revised accordingly, but when we talk about the winter period, the amount of payments is much higher than during the summer period - She added.

Marchak emphasized that enough funds have been budgeted for this year and next to pay subsidies.

“This year, we expect that 1.5 million households will need subsidies for the winter heating season,” added the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

Recall

On October 1, Ukraine will recalculate housing subsidies for the 2024-2025 heating season. However, not all citizens will be recalculated automatically. The Pension Fund told us who needs to apply for a subsidy in addition.