No casualties or injuries in Mykolaiv region after enemy attacks
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Mykolaiv RMA reported several hostile attacks in the region, including drone strikes. The air defense forces actively responded to the threats, and there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.
Fortunately, there were no casualties in Mykolaiv region after the enemy strikes . This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
According to the district military administrations, several hostile attacks were reported in Mykolaiv region.
On the night of September 20, the air defense forces actively responded to the threats; details of the operation will be made public later.
On September 19, at 16:44 and 22:03, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.
