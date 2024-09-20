No casualties or injuries in Mykolaiv region after enemy attacks

Fortunately, there were no casualties in Mykolaiv region after the enemy strikes . This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, several hostile attacks were reported in Mykolaiv region.

On the night of September 20, the air defense forces actively responded to the threats; details of the operation will be made public later.

On September 19, at 16:44 and 22:03, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

In Mykolaiv region 18 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night