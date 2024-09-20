No casualties or injuries in Mykolaiv region after enemy attacks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183048 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148029 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140841 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112232 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179890 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104871 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 50296 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 38706 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 67494 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 39522 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 35379 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207055 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195690 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146110 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145673 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150076 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141216 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157849 views
No casualties or injuries in Mykolaiv region after enemy attacks

No casualties or injuries in Mykolaiv region after enemy attacks

 • 20531 views

The head of Mykolaiv RMA reported several hostile attacks in the region, including drone strikes. The air defense forces actively responded to the threats, and there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in Mykolaiv region after the enemy strikes  . This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, several hostile attacks were reported in Mykolaiv region.

On the night of September 20, the air defense forces actively responded to the threats; details of the operation will be made public later.

On September 19, at 16:44 and 22:03, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

In Mykolaiv region 18 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night19.09.24, 08:59 • 13093 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
mykolaivMykolaiv

