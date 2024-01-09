Nigerian President Suspends Minister of Humanitarian Affairs over Corruption Scandal

Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is under investigation after it became known that grants were transferred to a private account. This was reported by UNN with reference to Aljazeera.

Details

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for using a private bank account for the ministry's financial operations under the government's social welfare program.

The minister has been suspended while the Nigerian Anti-Corruption Agency investigates the ministry's financial transactions. According to the presidential spokesman, the investigation will cover all social investment programs in Nigeria.

Edu's suspension came a few days after local media quoted an official memo in which she ordered the transfer of grants totaling $663,000 to a private account that were intended for vulnerable groups.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation of Nigeria said in a statement that such funds should be sent directly from public accounts to beneficiaries.

Context

President Bola Tinubu came to power last year promising to crack down on bribery in Nigeria, despite long-standing questions about the sources of his wealth and educational credentials. A month after his inauguration, he suspended the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission indefinitely for abuse of office.

His government said the suspension was a consequence of its commitment to "uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability" in the management of Nigeria's resources.

