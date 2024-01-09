ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Nigerian President Suspends Minister of Humanitarian Affairs over Corruption Scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24180 views

Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, has been suspended from her duties amid an investigation into the misuse of a private account for grant distribution.

Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is under investigation after it became known that grants were transferred to a private account. This was reported by UNN with reference to Aljazeera.

Details

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for using a private bank account for the ministry's financial operations under the government's social welfare program.

The minister has been suspended while the Nigerian Anti-Corruption Agency investigates the ministry's financial transactions. According to the presidential spokesman, the investigation will cover all social investment programs in Nigeria.

Edu's suspension came a few days after local media quoted an official memo in which she ordered the transfer of grants totaling $663,000 to a private account that were intended for vulnerable groups.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation of Nigeria said in a statement that such funds should be sent directly from public accounts to beneficiaries.

Context

President Bola Tinubu came to power last year promising to crack down on bribery in Nigeria, despite long-standing questions about the sources of his wealth and educational credentials. A month after his inauguration, he suspended the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission indefinitely for abuse of office.

His government said the suspension was a consequence of its commitment to "uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability" in the management of Nigeria's resources.

Nigeria and Germany agree on gas supplies and renewable energy22.11.23, 05:54 • 24691 view

