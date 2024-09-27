ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Newly appointed Russian “head” of Molochnoye village suddenly dies in occupied Crimea - rosmedia

Newly appointed Russian “head” of Molochnoye village suddenly dies in occupied Crimea - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11893 views

The so-called head of the Molochne village village, appointed on September 18, died in occupied Crimea. Russian media report a possible suicide, and security forces are investigating.

The so-called head of the Molochne village village, who was appointed  to the position only on September 18, died in Russian-occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media outlets, citing their own sources close to the family of the deceased, Khomenko's death occurred yesterday, and Russian security forces are conducting an investigation in cooperation with colleagues and relatives.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels claim that  Khomenko committed suicide.

Oleksandr Khomenko's body was found in his wife's house. According to relatives, before that he took his daughter to kindergarten, took on authority at work, and then was expected at a concert

- writes one of the Russian  telegram channels.

Russian security forces did not comment on this information.

Addendum

It is noted that Khomenko was appointed head of the Molochne village settlement on September 18 after the Russian authorities held illegal elections in the annexed Crimea and Sevastopol on September 6-8, 2024, to the Russian-established Legislative Assembly, the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament, and deputies of city and village councils.

Ukraine's MFA calls on the world not to recognize Russia's “elections” in occupied Crimea07.09.24, 15:39 • 16711 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

