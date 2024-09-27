Newly appointed Russian “head” of Molochnoye village suddenly dies in occupied Crimea - rosmedia

The so-called head of the Molochne village village, who was appointed to the position only on September 18, died in Russian-occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media outlets, citing their own sources close to the family of the deceased, Khomenko's death occurred yesterday, and Russian security forces are conducting an investigation in cooperation with colleagues and relatives.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels claim that Khomenko committed suicide.

Oleksandr Khomenko's body was found in his wife's house. According to relatives, before that he took his daughter to kindergarten, took on authority at work, and then was expected at a concert - writes one of the Russian telegram channels.

Russian security forces did not comment on this information.

Addendum

It is noted that Khomenko was appointed head of the Molochne village settlement on September 18 after the Russian authorities held illegal elections in the annexed Crimea and Sevastopol on September 6-8, 2024, to the Russian-established Legislative Assembly, the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament, and deputies of city and village councils.

