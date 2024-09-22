New Zealand pilot released after 19 months of captivity in Indonesia

New Zealand pilot Philip Mertens was released after 19 months in captivity in Indonesia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

He reportedly underwent a medical and psychological examination in the Timika region.

After his release, the pilot appeared on the Indonesian TV channel Metro TV, where he spoke to his family by phone in tears.

