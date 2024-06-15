$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134278 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134727 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148805 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242537 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149979 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370493 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182932 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149895 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

New "fountains" in the middle of the streets and torn asphalt: bad weather in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59021 views

Kyiv streets are flooded due to heavy rains, new "fountains" and "geysers" appear, and the asphalt on Olimpiyska Street is torn up.

New "fountains" in the middle of the streets and torn asphalt: bad weather in Kyiv

Bad weather is raging in the capital - city streets are under water, transport is floating, and in some places new "fountains" will appear in the city, UNN reports with reference to the capital's Telegram channels.

Users are no longer surprised by the flooded streets of Kyiv, and even joke about the appearance of new "fountains" and "geysers". One was spotted on Antonovycha Street.

Olimpiyska street was the most frustrating, with asphalt pavement damaged due to the weather. According to users, it was simply torn off.

Kyiv authorities have not yet commented on the consequences of the weather. 

Large-scale downpour in the capital: more than half of the monthly rainfall fell in one day12.06.24, 18:25 • 53464 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

