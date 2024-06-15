New "fountains" in the middle of the streets and torn asphalt: bad weather in Kyiv

Bad weather is raging in the capital - city streets are under water, transport is floating, and in some places new "fountains" will appear in the city, UNN reports with reference to the capital's Telegram channels.

Users are no longer surprised by the flooded streets of Kyiv, and even joke about the appearance of new "fountains" and "geysers". One was spotted on Antonovycha Street.

Olimpiyska street was the most frustrating, with asphalt pavement damaged due to the weather. According to users, it was simply torn off.

Kyiv authorities have not yet commented on the consequences of the weather.

Large-scale downpour in the capital: more than half of the monthly rainfall fell in one day