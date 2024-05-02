ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Popular news
Nearly 15,000 windows damaged by Russian shelling in Kyiv region replaced with the help of international partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17295 views

Nearly 15,000 windows have been installed in facilities damaged by Russian shelling in Kyiv region with the help of international partners, including the Global Empowerment Mission and The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which provided $2.8 million in assistance.

In the Kyiv region, thanks to the help of international partners, almost 15 thousand windows have already been installed in the facilities damaged by the Russians. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports

Details

According to Kravchenko, last summer a large-scale project was launched in the Kyiv region to replace windows at facilities damaged by the full-scale Russian invasion. The windows are being replaced as part of a window program created by the American organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in partnership with The Howard G. Buffett Foundation (HGBF).

During the first meeting with the founder of the non-profit organization GEM (Global Empowerment Mission), Michael Capponi, it was agreed that the total amount of assistance would be $1 million. THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF ASSISTANCE WAS AGREED AT THE FIRST MEETING WITH THE FOUNDER OF THE NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION GEM (GLOBAL EMPOWERMENT MISSION) MICHAEL CAPPONI. That was the amount the Foundation promised to install windows for. Today, the amount is almost three times higher than agreed upon - USD 2.8 million. US DOLLARS

- Kravchenko said. 

The head of the RMA noted that, first of all, the needs of people are being met so that residents of Kyiv region can live in their own homes or return to their homes who have not been able to do so before. The foundation also works on social facilities.   

Kravchenko also emphasized that due to Russian attacks on peaceful towns and villages in Kyiv region, there is a need to quickly restore all damaged facilities. According to him, after each such attack, GEM immediately joins in to replace windows if necessary.

In total, 14.9 thousand window structures have been installed. The GEM Foundation has partially restored nearly 1123 facilities in Irpin, Hostomel, Vyshneve, Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, Gatne, and a number of villages in Vyshhorod, Bila Tserkva, and Bucha districts

  - said Kravchenko.  

Another 997 structures will be installed in the near future. In particular, at facilities in Bila Tserkva, Vyshgorod, and Bucha districts.

The help of philanthropists and international partners allows us to save huge amounts of money for the regional budget and communities. And we are able to allocate funds for no less important priority recovery tasks

- added Kravchenko.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

