NBU imposes limits on card payments abroad starting September 10: what will be affected

Starting September 10, the National Bank of Ukraine will set limits on payments abroad with Ukrainian currency payment cards. The restrictions apply to the purchase of jewelry, watches, and real estate transactions, the NBU said yesterday, UNN reported.

Details

The limits will reportedly apply to payments for a number of goods and services, in particular:

watches, jewelry, silverware, precious stones, coins, etc. abroad.

The NBU sets a monthly limit of UAH 100 thousand in equivalent for payments abroad from cards for transactions with merchant codes 5094 (precious stones, metals and jewelry), 5944 (watches, jewelry and silverware) and 5972 (coin and stamp shops).

transactions with real estate agents and managers abroad.

A monthly limit of UAH 500 thousand in equivalent is set for payments abroad from cards for transactions with merchant code 6513 (real estate agents and managers). Transactions with this code are used to pay management fees, accommodation fees, and related fees.

"The limit of UAH 500 thousand takes into account the needs of Ukrainians who are outside Ukraine or traveling abroad and meets the needs of 98% of bank customers who carry out these transactions," the NBU said.

