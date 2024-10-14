NAVI wins the grand final of the IEM Rio 2024 tournament
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian esports team NAVI won the IEM Rio 2024 tournament.
The Ukrainian eSports team NAVI has won an impressive victory in the grand final of the IEM Rio 2024 Counter Strike tournament. This was reported by NAVI, according to UNN.
Details
Having knocked out the MOUZ team, NAVI secured their fourth victory in Tier-1 tournaments this year and earned $100,000.
During the competitive stage, the team confidently beat Imperial and Liquid. However, in the final, they lost to FURIA with a score of 2:0, who demonstrated a strong performance at their home tournament.
