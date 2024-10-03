The legends are back! The unexpected battle of the year between NAVI and Team Vitality will take place - Match of LeGGends: Double Down

On October 5, NAVI and Team Vitality will meet again in an epic Counter-Strike 2 showdown organized by GGBET. As part of Match of LeGGends: Double Down, viewers will experience unique formats of confrontations and exciting emotions, UNN reports.

The match will take place between the teams ranked first and second in the HLTV world rankings. The game will feature Team Vitality, the champions of IEM Cologne 2024, and NAVI, who have already won the PGL Major Copenhagen, EWC, and ESL Pro League S20 this year. Viewers will be able to enjoy an exciting duel between two top players: Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut and Justinas "jL" Lekavičius.

The show match will start with the classic Standard format: the teams will play MR12 on the de_tuscan map. The second map will be random in Arms Race Mode: the game will turn into a deathmatch, where everyone is for themselves, and the main goal is to make the last lap with a knife. The third random map will be played in MR12's Hostage Rescue mode: counterterrorists have to rescue hostages, and terrorists have to prevent them.

GG.BET is the official betting partner of the esports organization NAVI and the CS2 team Team Vitality. GGBET held the first LeGGends Match in July 2023, and the match garnered over 1 million views.

Sergiy Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA: "Such events contribute to the development of the esports industry and its influence at the global level. This is important for Ukraine, as our country is the home of one of the best teams in the world, NAVI, and we see the growing interest in esports among young people. I am sure that we will have an incredible show."

Watch the broadcast of Match of LeGGends: Double Down in Ukrainian on October 5 at 19.00 - exclusively on Maincast channel.

