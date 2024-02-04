National selection for Eurovision: over a million Ukrainians have already voted in Diia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72885 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118177 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122964 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267773 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176869 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237810 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100701 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66465 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38957 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35225 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48697 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267773 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234704 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118177 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100451 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100883 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117383 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118017 views
National selection for Eurovision: over a million Ukrainians have already voted in Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44003 views

More than 1 million Ukrainians voted for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest via the Diia app, setting a new record for voting participation.

More than a million Ukrainians voted for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest via the Diia app.  This was reported by UNN with reference to Diia. 

As of 17 hours, 1,006,321 Ukrainians had already voted.

Ukrainians are powerful. More than 1,000,000 votes for Diia. You have exceeded all expectations and forecasts. Previously, only tens of thousands of people participated in voting via paid SMS. You have crossed the one million mark! 

- the message says. 

As noted, Diia does not store personal data. Therefore, when a person logs into the app to vote, a request is sent to the registry to verify citizenship and age. A large number of requests created a queue, Diia said. 

Our developers have increased Diia's capacity by 5 times. After all, Ukrainians set a record not only for requests to log in to the app. There were more than a million votes for the favorite at the Eurovision Song Contest!

- emphasized in Diia.

Who will represent Ukraine  at the Eurovision Song Contest  will be announced at 19:05. 

Addendum

Due to a system malfunction in "Diia", one of the participants of the National Selection announcedthat she was withdrawing her candidacy in the national selection for the international song contest "Eurovision 2024". In particular, Skylerr announced her desire to stop participating in the contest.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCulture
ukraineUkraine

