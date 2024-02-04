National selection for Eurovision: over a million Ukrainians have already voted in Diia

More than a million Ukrainians voted for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest via the Diia app. This was reported by UNN with reference to Diia.

As of 17 hours, 1,006,321 Ukrainians had already voted.

Ukrainians are powerful. More than 1,000,000 votes for Diia. You have exceeded all expectations and forecasts. Previously, only tens of thousands of people participated in voting via paid SMS. You have crossed the one million mark! - the message says.

As noted, Diia does not store personal data. Therefore, when a person logs into the app to vote, a request is sent to the registry to verify citizenship and age. A large number of requests created a queue, Diia said.

Our developers have increased Diia's capacity by 5 times. After all, Ukrainians set a record not only for requests to log in to the app. There were more than a million votes for the favorite at the Eurovision Song Contest! - emphasized in Diia.

Who will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest will be announced at 19:05.

Addendum

Due to a system malfunction in "Diia", one of the participants of the National Selection announcedthat she was withdrawing her candidacy in the national selection for the international song contest "Eurovision 2024". In particular, Skylerr announced her desire to stop participating in the contest.