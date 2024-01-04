National Police has opened about 9 thousand criminal proceedings against tax evaders - Klymenko

The National Police of Ukraine has already opened about nine thousand criminal proceedings on the facts of evasion from mobilization. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

He explained that at first, the MCCs of the JV have to draw up a protocol on an administrative offense against the evader. Subsequently, if this person changes his or her place of residence and evades mobilization and service in the Armed Forces, the MCC staff will contact the National Police.

The TCC reports this to the National Police, and the National Police investigates such facts (mobilization evasion - ed.) As of today, about 9,000 criminal proceedings have been opened. 2600 such materials have been sent to court. This is Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. That is, we are still working within the law - Klymenko said.

Zaluzhnyi said he was not satisfied with the work of the TCC

Addendum

Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that there is no enhanced mobilization in Ukraine. According to him, the military command centers are currently conducting standard public warning measures, and the mobilization itself has been going on unchanged since February 2022.

Recall

Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers liquidated a groupthat was engaged in the illegal trafficking of men of military age from Ukraine.