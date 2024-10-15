National Council calls on the media to provide correct coverage of TCC activities and mobilization

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

National Council calls on the media to provide correct coverage of TCC activities and mobilization

The National Council on Television called on the media to professionally cover the mobilization and activities of the TCC. It is important to distinguish truthful information from Russian fakes and use only official sources.

National Council calls on the media to provide correct coverage of TCC activities and mobilization

The National Council called on the media to cover such sensitive topics as  the process of mobilization and the activities of the TCC in a correct and professional manner.  According to the National Council, these topics are subject to special information attacks due to the active focus and spread of fakes by the enemy. This is stated in the statement of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, reports UNN

According to the National Council, it is important for domestic media to distinguish truthful information from Russian fakes and to present information only from official and reliable sources.

The enemy is actively trying to form a negative attitude in Ukrainian society towards the mobilization process, “demonizing” the CCCs and their employees, etc. The purpose of such activities is to stop the mobilization, split society, sow panic and discord, and thus reduce the defense capability of our country

- the National Council said in a statement. 

According to the National Media Literacy Project “Filter” , the Russian authorities have reportedly allocated $1.6 billion in the state budget for propaganda. At the same time, Russia's information efforts are mainly aimed at the Ukrainian audience. First of all, Russian propaganda tries to:

  • promote disinformation related to mobilization processes in our country through the media;
  • manipulate public opinion to discredit Ukrainian state institutions and the army;
  • disorient and intimidate the population, divide society through fictitious disputes and fanciful disinformation narratives, and, as a result, reduce international support for Ukraine.

 That is why the National Council calls on the Ukrainian media:

  • adhere to professional standards, carefully study the sources, including when quoting foreign resources, the reliability and origin of any information, especially those related to mobilization processes and military operations;
  • even in the case of coverage of a controversial case of detention of a person by representatives of the TCC, it is necessary to use quotes with utmost care, because emotional statements in such cases are natural, but their appearance in the media is distorted and exaggerated;
  • Understand that most reports of unpleasant facts come from social media, where it is difficult to verify the fact itself, and even more so the circumstances of the event, especially given the enemy's activity - therefore, fact-checking is the unshakable basis for quality information.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

