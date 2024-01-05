ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NACP draws up a report on the head of KRAIL Ivan Rudyi

NACP draws up a report on the head of KRAIL Ivan Rudyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30667 views

The case will be considered by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv based on the protocol drawn up by the NACP.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has drawn up a report on administrative offenses against the chairman of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) Ivan Rudyi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

Details

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has found an offense related to corruption in the actions of Ivan Rudyi, the Head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL)

- the agency summarized.

The Agency explained that official decided to take revenge on the Chief of Staff of the CRAIL after a conflict arose between them. Therefore, he submitted for consideration and personally voted to open disciplinary proceedings and remove her from her position.

Unreported income and unreported value of real estate: the NACP names the most common violations in declarations05.01.24, 15:02 • 26940 views

The NACP found signs of an administrative offense in the actions of the head of the CRAIL under parts 1, 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - failure to report a real conflict of interest, taking actions or making decisions in conditions of a real conflict of interest.

Addendum

It is noted that the case will be considered by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv based on the protocol drawn up by the NACP.

If found guilty, the official will be subject to an administrative penalty and will be entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses

- the NACP explained.

Recall

Due to ignoring previous invitations, the NACP publicly summoned Ivan Rudyi, Head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL), to a meeting

24 candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP head: list05.01.24, 14:40 • 25963 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

