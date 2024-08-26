Mykolaiv region undergoes enemy shelling: air defense system is working

Over the past day, Mykolaiv region suffered several hostile attacks, as reported by the district military administrations, UNN reports .

Details

▫️ On the night of August 26, air defense forces conducted combat operations in the region. Details of the results will be announced later.

▫️ Mykolaiv district:

Yesterday, on August 25, at 20:29, the enemy fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Also on August 25, at 21:42, Kutsurubska community came under artillery fire. No casualties were reported.

The information is confirmed by the district military administrations. The situation remains under control, further actions are aimed at ensuring the safety of the population.

Mykolaiv region came under enemy fire, air defense was active