Mykolaiv region undergoes enemy shelling: air defense system is working

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 31620 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230387 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168814 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162251 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147007 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215317 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112836 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202081 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 64608 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 36416 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 39743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103511 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93793 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230387 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228311 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215742 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93793 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103511 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156741 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159440 views
Mykolaiv region undergoes enemy shelling: air defense system is working

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26198 views

Mykolaiv region suffered several hostile attacks during the day. Artillery strikes were made on Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities, air defense forces were engaged in combat operations.

Over the past day, Mykolaiv region suffered several hostile attacks, as reported by the district military administrations, UNN reports

Details

▫️ On the night of August 26, air defense forces conducted combat operations in the region. Details of the results will be announced later.

▫️ Mykolaiv district:

  • Yesterday, on August 25, at 20:29, the enemy fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
  • Also on August 25, at 21:42, Kutsurubska community came under artillery fire. No casualties were reported.

The information is confirmed by the district military administrations. The situation remains under control, further actions are aimed at ensuring the safety of the population.

Mykolaiv region came under enemy fire, air defense was active25.08.24, 07:20 • 24843 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

