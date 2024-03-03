$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16592 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53073 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41425 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208338 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220995 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249235 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155029 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371613 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Mykolaiv region: Russians attack Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities with artillery and FPV drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28344 views

At night and in the morning, the Russian army attacked two communities in the coastal zone. Civilians were shelled with artillery fire and attacked by drones, but no casualties were reported.

Mykolaiv region: Russians attack Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities with artillery and FPV drones

Residents of the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities were attacked by Russian army at night and in the morning. There were no casualties. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration spoke about the situation in the region , UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, the occupiers attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community yesterday, March 2, at 08:58, and tonight, March 3, at 00:03. In addition, the enemy sent FPV drones at the residents of this community during the day, on March 2, at 12:15 and 16:45. According to Vitaliy Kim, there were no casualties.

And closer to midnight,  settlements and the coastline of the Kutsurub community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties there either.

Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro at night - fire starts03.03.24, 07:40 • 40701 view

Tatiana Salganik

War
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90