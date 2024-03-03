Mykolaiv region: Russians attack Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities with artillery and FPV drones

Residents of the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities were attacked by Russian army at night and in the morning. There were no casualties. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration spoke about the situation in the region , UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, the occupiers attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community yesterday, March 2, at 08:58, and tonight, March 3, at 00:03. In addition, the enemy sent FPV drones at the residents of this community during the day, on March 2, at 12:15 and 16:45. According to Vitaliy Kim, there were no casualties.

And closer to midnight, settlements and the coastline of the Kutsurub community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties there either.

