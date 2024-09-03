Murder of two Ukrainian women in Germany: spouses charged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123966 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128041 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209976 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159465 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156421 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112572 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192542 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 89700 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 64190 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103432 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100239 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 50165 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209976 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204568 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192542 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206964 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 27699 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 43608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152870 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155956 views
Murder of two Ukrainian women in Germany: spouses charged

Murder of two Ukrainian women in Germany: spouses charged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27796 views

In Germany, a couple has been charged with the murder of two Ukrainian refugees and the kidnapping of a newborn baby. The couple planned to kidnap the baby to pass it off as their own.

Following an investigation, the prosecutor's office in Mannheim, Germany, has filed charges on suspicion of the murder of two refugees from Ukraine and the abduction of a newborn child in Baden-Württemberg. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a married couple, a 44-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, are accused of the joint murder of the Ukrainian women. Prosecutors believe that the prerequisite for the crime was the couple's unrealized desire to have a daughter together. According to the investigation, no later than March 2023, the couple began to develop a plan to "kidnap a newborn female infant to pass it off as their own.

To increase the chances of her child being abducted, the 44-year-old woman joined a Ukrainian refugee support group on Telegram, through which she contacted the 27-year-old victim in January 2024 when she was looking for an interpreter for her daughter's upcoming birth,

- the agency said in a statement.

The indictment states that a week after the birth of the child, on March 6, the couple invited the Ukrainian women to a restaurant and secretly administered sedatives to them. They then took them both away, ostensibly to help them, but in reality they killed the Ukrainian women and took their child.

The defendants are currently in custody.

Addendum

The body of 51-year-old Marina Stetsenko was found on March 20 after a two-week search. Investigators found it on the shore of a lake near Hockenheim. The search operation began after the police discovered the body of her daughter Margarita with signs of violent death on the banks of the Rhine on March 7, and it became known that her newborn child had been abducted.

The mother, grandmother, and child were living in a refugee center in the Rhine-Neckar district after moving to Germany from Ukraine to escape the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

Police arrested the couple on March 13 after found their child unharmed. The defendants are in custody. The press release from the prosecutor's office did not specify the citizenship or origin of the accused. However, German media have previously reported that the suspects are Russian and German.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad

Contact us about advertising