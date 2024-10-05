Murder in a hotel in Brovary: two men are suspected

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39678 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162537 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135449 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111994 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170963 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104704 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140182 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139953 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88143 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107666 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109799 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162545 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179985 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198381 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187399 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139949 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140178 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145734 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137210 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154164 views
Murder in a hotel in Brovary: two men are suspected

Murder in a hotel in Brovary: two men are suspected

 • 16660 views

The suspected mastermind and executor of the murder in the Brovary hotel were served with a notice of suspicion. They face life imprisonment for contract killing and illegal handling of weapons.

In the case of the murder in a hotel in Brovary, Kyiv region, the suspected customer and executor were served with suspicion, the National Police reported on October 4, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators reportedly served the defendants with a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder committed to order by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under clauses 11, 12, part 2, article 115 and illegal handling of weapons under part 1, article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offenders may face life imprisonment.

Recall

According to police, a 53-year-old Kyiv resident ordered the murder of a resident of Lviv region in a hotel in Brovary. For this purpose, according to the police, the man engaged a 51-year-old acquaintance as an executor, who fired several shots at the victim in the hotel. Police detained both attackers.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

