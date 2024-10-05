Murder in a hotel in Brovary: two men are suspected
Kyiv • UNN
The suspected mastermind and executor of the murder in the Brovary hotel were served with a notice of suspicion. They face life imprisonment for contract killing and illegal handling of weapons.
In the case of the murder in a hotel in Brovary, Kyiv region, the suspected customer and executor were served with suspicion, the National Police reported on October 4, UNN reports.
Details
Investigators reportedly served the defendants with a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder committed to order by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under clauses 11, 12, part 2, article 115 and illegal handling of weapons under part 1, article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The offenders may face life imprisonment.
Recall
According to police, a 53-year-old Kyiv resident ordered the murder of a resident of Lviv region in a hotel in Brovary. For this purpose, according to the police, the man engaged a 51-year-old acquaintance as an executor, who fired several shots at the victim in the hotel. Police detained both attackers.